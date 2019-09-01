UrduPoint.com
Horse Racing Reels As Two Jockeys Die In Australia

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 09:00 AM

Sydney, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Australia's horse racing community was in mourning Sunday after the deaths of two women jockeys within two days in track incidents.

Melanie Tyndall, 32, died after falling from her horse Restless, which appeared to clip the heels of another runner, in the third race at Darwin's Fannie Bay, in the country's north, on Saturday.

She was rushed to hospital but medics could not save her, the Darwin Turf Club said in a statement.

"Melanie was a much respected member of the Northern Territory racing family and her sad passing will be felt by many within the industry," said Darwin Turf Club chairman Brett Dixon.

Her death came just a day after apprentice jockey Mikaela Claridge, 22, died after being thrown from her horse while training in Melbourne.

Racing Victoria chief executive Giles Thompson called it "tragic news" that had shaken the industry.

