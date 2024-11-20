Horses Arrive In Riyadh For The Longines Global Champions Tour Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 20, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The horses set to compete in the Longines Global Champions Tour Final have arrived in Riyadh, with the event beginning Wednesday at the competition arena near King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD)
The medical committee completed veterinary checks, including physical and medical evaluations, alongside other tests to ensure the participating horses meet the standards required for show jumping.
Riders were then allowed to begin warm-up sessions, giving both the riders and horses time to familiarize themselves with the arena, as the tournament is recognized for its high standards and strict requirements.
The Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation prepared dedicated stables at the competition venue for horses arriving from Europe, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and locally.
The participating horses are among the finest and most valuable in the world.
The championship features the participation of 132 riders with 191 horses, representing 30 countries: Algeria, Austria, Brazil, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, the United States, and Saudi Arabia.
