Hosein, Holder Move Up In ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and fast bowler Jason Holder have achieved career-best rankings in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after helping the West Indies to a series-deciding 17-run victory in the fifth match against England in Bridgetown

In the latest weekly update to the men's rankings issued by International cricket Council on Wednesday, which considers performances in the last three matches of the series, Hosein has moved up 15 places to 18th position after a haul of four for 30 that helped him finish with six wickets in three matches.

All-rounder and former captain Holder, who performed the unique feat of grabbing four wickets in four balls to finish with match figures of five for 27 and a tally of nine wickets in those three matches, has advanced three places to 23rd with a massive gain of 20 rating points.

Sheldon Cottrell of the West Indies (up 10 places to 31st) is another West Indies bowler to move up in Wednesday's update while and England spinner Moeen Ali (up three places to 32nd) and Liam Livingston (up 33 places to 68th) have also advanced.

In the ranking for batters, Nicholas Pooran is up eight places to 18th after scoring 113 runs in the three matches including a knock of 70, while Brandon King (up 25 places to 58th) and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (up 15 places to 60th) have also advanced.

Moeen Ali, who was adjudged the Player of the Match in the fourth match of the series against West Indies, has moved up 30 places to 67th with 73 runs in the three matches, in which he also took two wickets. As a result, he has leapfrogged Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga to third place among all-rounders.

