UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hostile Response After Aulas Urges Scrubbing France's Ligue 1 Season

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 10:48 PM

Hostile response after Aulas urges scrubbing France's Ligue 1 season

Jean-Michel Aulas president of Lyon on Saturday repeated his belief that the French football season should be scrubbed out because of coronavirus, a position critics implied was self-serving

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Jean-Michel Aulas president of Lyon on Saturday repeated his belief that the French football season should be scrubbed out because of coronavirus, a position critics implied was self-serving.

"The most logical thing would be to say: we'll cancel everything and go back to the situation at the start of the season," Auslas told French newspaper Le Monde in an interview published on Friday.

On Saturday, Aulas tweeted that "Karren Brady, vice-chairman of West Ham, foresees that the Premier League will be cancelled." He added a tag to French sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu and said "all countries are affected by this pandemic and must provide an answer." In his Le Monde interview, Aulas called for a "blank season", with no title at the end.

Lyon's great rivals Paris Saint-Germain are on course for another title. They are 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

There would be no relegation, said Aulas, who represents Ligue 1 clubs on the French league (LFP) committee and is a member of the French Football Federation (FFF) executive committee, to prevent "those at the bottom of the table" taking legal action.

He also said the Champions League places should be "allocated to the same clubs as last season." After finishing third last season, Lyon is struggling in seventh place, nine points off a Champions League place.

"Is he being serious?" tweeted one of Marseille's stars, former West Ham forward Dimitri Payet, suggesting that Aulas should have his temperature taken.

Nathalie Boy de la Tour, president of the LFP, which includes Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, was not happy with these media outings.

"Football is about solidarity between the 40 clubs and all those involved in the game. He is only speaking for himself," she told BeIN Sports on Saturday.

Apart from Lyon, all the other Ligue 1 clubs have said they want to finish the season.

"We might finish a little later but that's not a problem for me. If we finish the championship, it will be the same teams, so 'fair play' will be respected," said Strasbourg coach Thierry Laurey, adding: "If we cancel, how will you do it for Europe (qualification)?" A relegation-free season would save the bottom two, Toulouse and Amiens and potentially Nimes, who are in 18th and would face a relegation playoff.

Even so, Bernard Blaquart the Nimes coach, rejected the Aulas solution.

"We couldn't be happy with such a decision," Blaquart said. "It's inconceivable even if Nimes, as things stand, would benefit.""If UEFA decides to postpone the Euro 2020 to this autumn or next year, we could envisage finishing the championship at the end of June," he said adding that "going beyond that seems almost impossible, especially as... player contracts end on 30 June.""The immediate problem is to contain and manage the epidemic," he said up.

Related Topics

Football Sports Europe Nimes Amiens Toulouse Strasbourg Marseille Lyon Same Euro June 2020 Media All From PSG Premier League Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Super Rugby suspended after this weekend due to co ..

4 minutes ago

Eight Pakistani repatriated at Attari, Wagah borde ..

4 minutes ago

Govt taking practical steps to curb coronavirus: A ..

4 minutes ago

US Coronavirus Cases Reach 2,226, US Not at Peak Y ..

4 minutes ago

National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus hol ..

25 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal s ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.