Hosting Champions Trophy, A Historic Occasion For Pakistan: Rizwan

Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2025 | 10:43 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday said that the Champions Trophy would be a historic occasion for the country as this is a first major cricket event hosted by Pakistan in nearly three decades.

Addressing a press conference here at the National Stadium before first match of the Champions Trophy to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand on Thursday, skipper Mohammad Rizwan said this event is regarded as second only to the World Cup in the one day game.

Rizwan said the global event has come to Pakistan after 29 years and whole nations would enjoy this historic occasion.

Rizwan hoped to have pace bowler Haris Rauf on the pitch after he suffered chest muscle strain in the match against New Zealand in Lahore last week.

He said Haris Rauf is fully fit and would perform well in the Champions Trophy matches.

