Hosting Commonwealth Games in 2022 Contributed $1.07Bln to UK Economy - Sports Department

Hosting the Commonwealth Games in the city of Birmingham in 2022 contributed at least 870 million pounds ($1.07 billion) to the UK economy, the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Hosting the Commonwealth Games in the city of Birmingham in 2022 contributed at least 870 million Pounds ($1.07 billion) to the UK economy, the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said on Tuesday.

"Last year's Commonwealth Games has already contributed �870.7 million to the UK economy," the statement said.

A record 1.5 million tickets were sold for the games, which brought together 6,600 athletes and team representatives from 72 Commonwealth nations and territories. The statement added that the competition has become the largest multi-sport event held in the United Kingdom over the past 10 years.

"Birmingham 2022 was tremendously successful in boosting the local economy and bringing people together. This report shows that new jobs and investments are just the beginning of the story, with the Games paving the way for future events in the region," sports Minister Stuart Andrew said.

In 2026, Birmingham will host the European Athletics Championships.

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth of Nations, which is held every four years. The first Games were held in 1930. In 2022, the Games took place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8.