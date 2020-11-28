Hosting sports very important to spread happiness,Dr Kazim Niaz

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Saturday said the first ever Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U16 Games with 1000 athletes from departmental and provincial teams were taking place in the province which would spread happiness in people.

Talking to media men during the opening ceremony of the National Junior U16 Hockey Championship, Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz said that in addition to providing facilities to players from across the country, they would also take a tour of Peshawar's historic sites. Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Prime Minister 1000 Project Murad Ali Mohmand, former IGP Muhammad Saeed Khan, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, officials and players were also present.

He said desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, efforts afoot to hold some PSL matches in Peshawar that currently work on Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium and Cricket Ground at Hayatabad Sports Complex continued according to the requirement of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board.

The teams of Pakistan Cricket board and International Cricket Council representative in Pakistan also visited both Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and Hayatabad Cricket Ground and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work there.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz said that "Hosting the Games is very important and a source of happiness for us." A tour of various historical places should also be done and all the players would be taken to various historical sites of Peshawar as well,he added.

He also met with Hockey Olympians Manzoor Junior, Khalid Hamid and Rahim Khan and lauded their services for hockey in Pakistan. The Chief Secretary said that Peshawar is one of the oldest cities in the world which has its own history and culture. Athletes from other provinces would also be given a tour of various historical places of the city.

He said that when the doors of the Stadium were opened after the end of the first wave of coronavirus, everyone was told to take care of the SOPs so that these doors would always be open to the players.

"We are trying to ensure that not only sports but also other economic activities continue in the province," he said. In reply to a question, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz said that Pakistan had a high position in hockey which was achieved by our players with a lot of hard work at the grass root level.

To get in response to a question regarding Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, the Chief Secretary said that some additional construction expenses have been sought for Arbab Niaz Stadium which was being discussed.

However, no compromise would be made on the timely completion of the Stadium. He said that efforts were being made to complete the work on Hayatabad Sports Complex as soon as possible so that some matches of the upcoming Pakistan Super League could be held in Peshawar as well.

In a reply to a question regarding coronavirus, the Chief Secretary said that coronavirus could be avoided only through implementation of SOPs and precaution.