UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hosts Egypt Beat Zimbabwe In Africa Cup Of Nations Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Hosts Egypt beat Zimbabwe in Africa Cup of Nations opener

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Mohamed Salah's Egypt started their bid for a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations trophy on Friday with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in Cairo in the opening game of a tournament expanded to 24 teams and played in June and July for the first time.

Liverpool star Salah, on a redemption mission with Egypt after injury derailed a miserable World Cup campaign last year, looked sharp although the hosts needed a 41st-minute goal by Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan to get off to a winning start in Group A.

Related Topics

Africa World Egypt Cairo Zimbabwe June July

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

8 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

8 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

9 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

9 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.