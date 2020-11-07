Hoti Eagles clinch Mardan Premier Football League-2020 trophy

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) ::The first ever franchise football league in the history of Pakistan,The IIUI school Mardan Premier League (MPL) ended in great fashion as 30,000 fans watched the grand final match at the historic Younas Stadium in Mardan here on Saturday.

Arabian City Hoti Eagles won the final 2-0 in a match that was statistically dominated by New City Jewellers Khaksar City. Atif Khan, former Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest of Mardan Premier League.The first goal was scored by Murtaza from Islamabad (who plays for KRL) in the 19th minute with a chip shot over the "Deewar-e-Khaksar" Jamal Khan, the goal-keeper and Captain of City.

The local boy of Mardan, Farman scored the second goal in the 77th minute to effectively sealed the win for the eventual Player of The Match. The Eagles led the first-half with 1-0 but City dominated the first half with 8 shots on goal compared to Eagles' 3.

City again began the second-half with some lovely attacking play with dangerous shots on goal. The "Deewar-e-Khaksar" Jamal Khan, the captain and keeper of the City was too solid (despite conceding 2 goals) for the occasion together with the star Afghan defender from Khaksar Mohallah, Rasheed Khan and his defensive team Anbar Ahmed and Mansoor Khan.

Rahman "Chashma" from Waziristan and Mustafa Afghan from Afghanistan (Nangarhar) attacked in the midfield with lovely play. Zain Baloch from Mastung (Balochistan), a star player of Pak Army and Khalid Khan from Peshawar played really well but were without luck.

The match was officiated by PFF Referee Ikram Khan from Peshawar.

Zubair Shah and Abbas Sarfaraz, young guns from Khaksar also played well. However, it was Usman from Mardan, the great find of MPL who stood firm in the face of great attacks, he earned a "Clean Sheet" in the Final with beautiful goalkeeping.

The captain of Hoti Eagles, Riaz Khan from Hangu despite being sick played and led his side really well. Riaz was the most senior international star in the game. He combined wonderfully with his brother Mir Khan "Meero". The Eagles' win could be credited with their solid three in the defense line with Waqar Baloch, Murtaza Baloch and Mani Baloch.

The Hoti Eagles fans celebrated the historic victory to the beat of the drum and to the tune of their official song in a grand celebration, joined by the team. The Hoti Eagles contingent went on a victory rally on the roads of Mardan with the players on the team bus.

Other guests comprising Zahir Shah Toru, Moazam Khan, Ghulam Hussain Saraf, Zahir Shah (Mardan Chamber of Commerce), Saeed Khan (Ex-IGP), Sattar Khan (Ex-District Councillor). Atif Khan in his brief chat congratulated the Hoti Eagles and runners-up team Khakhsar. The Player of Tournament Award was presented to Yousaf Ali from Chitral of Mardan Khas Tigers who scored five goals in the tournament. Chairman MPL Nawaz Mandoori congratulated the Executive Committee of MPL, Voice of Mardan and District Football Association (DFA) Mardan especially Chief Organizing consultant (Director sports) Jawad Mandoori and DFA Mardan President Ali Gohar "Lala Gee" on conducting the historic first ever franchise football league in the history of Pakistan.