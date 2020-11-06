Hoti Eagles go through to grand Mardan Premier Football League final

The First semi-final match of the Mardan Premier Football League (MPL) ended in a one-sided 4-0 win for the Hoti Eagles as their fans celebrated the historic victory while beating the drums on an official song during superb celebration

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The First semi-final match of the Mardan Premier Football League (MPL) ended in a one-sided 4-0 win for the Hoti Eagles as their fans celebrated the historic victory while beating the drums on an official song during superb celebration.

They will now face the winner of the second semi-final match Sikandari Kas Korona stars versus Khaksar City. With this win, they become the first team to qualify to the MPL final after an equally impressive show in the Group A.

Murtaza, a national player from Islamabad in the 21st minute, the man who replaced Pakistan's star player Mansoor Khan from Mardan, scored the first goal. Mansoor's brother Zahoor Khan made sure his brother's shoes were filled properly as he scored once in the first-half's 29th minute and then later in the 64th minute.

The Eagles' captain Riaz Khan, an international player from Hangu, sealed the win in the 81st minute. The "Modric of MPL" Riaz Khan said their team combination and form is perfect at the moment. The chief guest on the occasion was Shakil Khan Khattak, CEO of Nesto Hyper Mall Takht Bhai.

Ex-District Nazim Ihtisham Khan Lundkhwar and AIG Pir Shahab among other dignitaries. They congratulated the Hoti Eagles co-owners Nawabzada Umar Farooq Hoti, Jamal Hoti and Abbas Hoti on their win as well as MPL Chairman Nawaz Mandoori and DFA Mardan President Ali Gohar "Lala Gee" on a historic first franchise team football league in the history of Pakistan. The next semi-final will be played on Saturday with unbeaten side Sikandari Kas Korona Stars taking on a resurgent Khaksar City.