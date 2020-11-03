Hoti Eagles qualify for MPL semi-finals

MARDAN, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::The 11th match of the Mardan Premier Football League (MPL) ended in a 1-0 win for the Hotis as their fans celebrated the win to the beat of the drum in great numbers and to the tune of their official song on Tuesday at Younis Football Stadium here.

They join the three other teams Sikandari Kas Korona Stars, Khaksar City and Mardan Khas Tigers. With this win they overtake Khaksar City in Group A Table by superior Points Table. This means that Tigers become the third team to qualify for the MPL semi-finals together with Sikandari Kas Korona stars and Khaksar city and Mardan Khas Tigers who have already qualified for the Knock Out stage.

However, Takht Bhai Kings and Toru Mayar United who are now out of the league have won the hearts of the crowds by their attacking play and spirit of sportsmanship. The Kings's goalkeeper Dawood was cheered on by the crowd for his saves. It could have easily been 3-0.

He is denied the attack of the Eagles like Mir Khan Meero, Farman Shao and Zahoor Khan. The Eagles' goalkeeper Usman and defender Waqar also won praise of the crowd denying the Kings' attack of Humayon, Farooq and Amir Khan.

The Eagles' star striker, Mansoor Khan, was replaced by Murtaza who played well but it was "Modric of MPL" Riaz Khan, Eagles' captain and International footballer from Hangu who scored the winner early in 13th minute, his brothers Meero and Shahzad were also on the field for Eagles.

He won his second player of the Match award. He was lifted by the crowd after the Match after the win as Eagles' fans danced in celebration together with Co-Owners Abbas Hoti, Nawabzada Umar Farooq Hoti and Jamal Hoti. The police department and Rescue 1122 had great arrangements extended to the organizers.

The chief guest in the presentation ceremony was Siyar Khan Mandoori, Ex-Hockey player and social figure. Regional sports Officer was also present on the occasion. Pashto singer Irfan Jamal also came to the support of Eagles. The guests congratulated the MPL Chairman MPL Nawaz Mandoori, Executive Committee and Team Voice of Mardan for their arrangements and volunteer services for MPL.