UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

How A Mother-daughter Pair Is Making A Mark

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:17 PM

How a mother-daughter pair is making a mark

The ongoing National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship at Karachi’s National Stadium is featuring a mother-daughter combo

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) The ongoing National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship at Karachi’s National Stadium is featuring a mother-daughter combo.

While daughter Kainat Imtiaz, a Pakistan international, is donning PCB Dynamites’ colours, her mother Saleema Imtiaz is carrying out match officials’ duties.

Growing up, Saleema was passionate about cricket and played it in mohallas.

She couldn’t play it at the highest level, but it was her love for the game and desire to stay in the ground that brought her towards the profession of umpiring in 2006.

“Kainat is fulfilling my dream,” says Saleema. “My childhood dream was to represent Pakistan. She is not only a good daughter, but also a good cricketer.”

That Kainat made Pakistan debut in October 2010 was due to the inspiration she found in her mother, says the all-rounder.

“I feel proud when I look at my mom. She took up umpiring to fulfil her passion of being in the ground.

“I want to be like my mom and translate my passion for cricket into something through which I can return to my country, even after my career as a player.

“Growing up there was a lot of interest in cricket in my house as my both parents are sports instructors. They used to be at my school so all of my sporting activities have been under them right from the beginning.”

The pair has not been involved in the same match played under the auspices of the PCB. But, there have been instances when Kainat has played with her mother as an umpire in local matches.

“There is more pressure on both of us when we are involved in the same match,” chuckles Kainat.

Saleema was part of PCB’s pre-season workshop for umpires and match officials. She looks to enhance her skills and reach the top by officiating international matches.

“I have been umpiring since 2006 and I want to be in ICC’s umpiring panel. I wish to officiate international matches and make a name for my country.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Sports PCB Same October All From Top Love

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets gain AED7.1 billion

6 minutes ago

“My City_My Race” campaign hopes to see a reco ..

7 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Arab Republic of Egypt’s A ..

7 minutes ago

San Francisco, San Jose listed in top 25 world's b ..

40 seconds ago

How a mother-daughter pair making a mark in cricke ..

42 seconds ago

Denmark's largest bank offers redundancy packages ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.