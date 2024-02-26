Open Menu

How Can Lahore Qalandars Survive In PSL 9?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2024 | 02:29 PM

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

The results of the previous years' PSL show that Lahore Qalandars' hopes are not over yet.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2024) Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions, have faced a tough run during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine after losing all five of their matches so far.

Islamabad United qualified for the playoffs with eight points in 2022, and Peshawar Zalmi did so with nine points in 2020.

Therefore, the results of the previous years' PSL show that Lahore Qalandars' hopes are not over yet.

The two-time champions are currently at the bottom of the points table and their next match will be against Multan Sultans in Lahore tomorrow.

Lahore Qalandars need to win all of their remaining five matches to secure 10 points to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

In recent years, a minimum of 10 points has been necessary to qualify for the playoffs in the Pakistan Super League.

Lahore's next match is against Multan Sultans on February 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium. After that, the defending champions will face Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi cricket Stadium on March 2.

On March 6, Lahore Qalandars will play against Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Lahore and Karachi Kings will face each other on March 9 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Lahore Qalandars will play their final match against Quetta Gladiators on March 10.

In 2023, Peshawar Zalmi, in 2021 and 2019 Karachi Kings and in 2018 Quetta Gladiators qualified for the playoffs with 10 points which was the lowest among these four teams that secured a spot in the next round.

