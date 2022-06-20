UrduPoint.com

How Cricketers Marked Father's Day?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 20, 2022 | 02:38 PM

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

The players like other citizens expressed love for their fathers and paid them tribute for their secrifices.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2022) The Father day was marked on Sunday and people celebrated it by their own ways.

The cricketers also marked but they expressed love and paid tribute to their fathers on social media.

The cricketers shared the pictures of their fathers on their social media accounts.

Taking to Twitter Babar shared a picture with his father and wrote, " The most influential personality of my life - Whatever I am today is because of your unwavering dedication and belief in me."

He also thanked his father for helping him represent Pakistan. "Words will never be able to justify how grateful I am. Happy Father’s day papa. Love you," he added.

Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of the national team, also thanked his father as he dedicated his success to him.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "I am who I am today because of my father. He sacrificed his dreams to make our dreams come true. May Allah give you health and happiness. Aap ke baghair hum kuch nahi. (We are nothing without you)."

Fakhar Zaman wrote, "Whatever I was, whatever I m, and whatever I’ll ever be, it will all be dedicated to my loving father. Without him, I won’t have made it this far. Forever thankful,".

Shaheen Shah Afridi also shared a picture with his father on Twitter and wrote, "My biggest support system who always motivated me and pushed me towards my dreams. I’ll always be grateful for everything you have done. Thank you and love you Abbu,".

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Twitter May Sunday Afridi All KE Love

Recent Stories

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNH ..

Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNHCR’s efforts in support of r ..

1 hour ago
 Vehicles that cause excessive pollution will be ba ..

Vehicles that cause excessive pollution will be banned from entering Islamabad s ..

1 hour ago
 Karachi expected to get light rainfall in the next ..

Karachi expected to get light rainfall in the next few days

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to impose emergency to deal wi ..

Punjab govt decides to impose emergency to deal with rape cases

3 hours ago
 Balochistan’s budget session faces another delay

Balochistan’s budget session faces another delay

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.