The players like other citizens expressed love for their fathers and paid them tribute for their secrifices.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2022) The Father day was marked on Sunday and people celebrated it by their own ways.

The cricketers also marked but they expressed love and paid tribute to their fathers on social media.

The cricketers shared the pictures of their fathers on their social media accounts.

Taking to Twitter Babar shared a picture with his father and wrote, " The most influential personality of my life - Whatever I am today is because of your unwavering dedication and belief in me."

He also thanked his father for helping him represent Pakistan. "Words will never be able to justify how grateful I am. Happy Father’s day papa. Love you," he added.

Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of the national team, also thanked his father as he dedicated his success to him.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "I am who I am today because of my father. He sacrificed his dreams to make our dreams come true. May Allah give you health and happiness. Aap ke baghair hum kuch nahi. (We are nothing without you)."

Fakhar Zaman wrote, "Whatever I was, whatever I m, and whatever I’ll ever be, it will all be dedicated to my loving father. Without him, I won’t have made it this far. Forever thankful,".

Shaheen Shah Afridi also shared a picture with his father on Twitter and wrote, "My biggest support system who always motivated me and pushed me towards my dreams. I’ll always be grateful for everything you have done. Thank you and love you Abbu,".