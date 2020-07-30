UrduPoint.com
How Shoaib Akhtar Calls His Son?

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:38 PM

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

Pindi Express took to Twitter and shared the picture of his cute son, revealing to his fans that how he often calls him at home.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar shared picture of his son and called him “Keanu Revees”.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar shared the picture and said that he named his son “ Mikael Ali Akhtar” and called him “ Keanu Revees”.

He wrote: “Hi, i am Mikael Ali Akhtar, but my baba mostly calls me Keanu Reeves. My son's message he wanted me to type. Haha,”.

He also used hashtag: “LittlePindiExpress”.

