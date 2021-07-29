UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

How The 'twisties' Derailed Simone Biles' Olympic Record Bid

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:29 PM

How the 'twisties' derailed Simone Biles' Olympic record bid

When golfers get the yips they risk a missed putt -- when Simone Biles gets the equivalent in gymnastics, she risks breaking her neck

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :When golfers get the yips they risk a missed putt -- when Simone Biles gets the equivalent in gymnastics, she risks breaking her neck.

The US superstar, 24, blamed "the twisties" for her dramatic exit from the team event at the Tokyo Games, where she was aiming to equal or even surpass the all-time women's gymnastics record of nine Olympic golds.

Biles exploded down the runway for her opening vault in the team final on Tuesday, launching her Tokyo odyssey with an Amanar at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

The skill -- a back handspring onto the vault then two-and-a-half twists in mid-air with a blind landing facing away from the apparatus -- is not for the faint-hearted.

It is a fiendishly daring and dangerous move but one she normally executes time and again with pinpont perfection.

On Tuesday, with her diminutive frame shouldering the crushing weight of expectation that comes with being one of the faces of the Games, the "twisties" struck.

Losing her sense of spatial awareness, with the real danger of doing herself serious harm, Biles bailed out of the Amanar in mid-air, turning just one-and-a-half times and stumbling on landing.

Fellow gymnasts have described the condition that interrupts normal communications between brain and body.

"You have absolutely no control over your body and what it does," US gymnast Aleah Finnegan explained on Twitter.

The loss of form is complex, difficult to treat, and can be compounded by pressure, a French gymnastics coach told AFP.

Any gymnast who falls victim to the twisties is "paralysed by the fear of losing" and serious injury, he said.

Related Topics

Twitter Tokyo Women Olympics Event From Weight Coach

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.57 a barrel W ..

15 minutes ago

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

20 minutes ago

No polio case reported in Punjab in first half of ..

38 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks extend rebound to second day

56 seconds ago

Price control magistrates directed to conduct 30 i ..

58 seconds ago

New coronavirus scare causes jitters on eve of Tok ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.