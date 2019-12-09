UrduPoint.com
“How We Met?” Sania Mirza Opens Up About Her First Meeting With Shoaib

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:31 PM

“How we met?” Sania Mirza opens up about her first meeting with Shoaib

Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza says that they first met at Australian Hobart’s restaurant where there was nobody else and Shoaib made plan to come there because she was there.

New Dehli: (Urdu Point) Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza opened up about her first meeting with cricketer Shoaib Malik that how and where they met first time before their ten years old marriage.

"We knew each other socially and then we bumped into each other at a restaurant in Hobart where you don't even see animals/birds after 6 pm, forget the people,” laughed Sania Mirza while sharing her first meeting with Shoaib Malik during an interview with a local Indian channel.

“I thought it destiny that we met over there to be very honest,” said Sania , adding that “later, I realized that marriage was planned by Shoaib,”.

“He came there to the restaurant where I was and he planned for his visit,” said Sania—the wife of Pakistan Cricket Team former captain Shoaib Malik.

In her amazing interview with a local tv channel, Sania revealed that how and where she first met with Shoaib.

Sania and Shoaib got married on April 12, 2010, in Hyderabad and then had their Walima ceremony back in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed their first baby last year in October, a boy who they named Azhan Mirza Malik.

Before taking leave from the circuit to start a family two years back, Sania won 6 doubles Grand Slam titles -- including 3 in mixed doubles -- achieved the number one rank in doubles, won medals at multi-disciplinary events apart from laying hands on a year-end WTA Finale title with Swiss great Martina Hingis.

The 33-year-old is now planning to return to competitive tennis and is eyeing to make her comeback at the Hobart International WTA tournament in January next year. Sania, who last played at the China Open in October 2017, will team up with Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok. Sania has also planned to team up with American Rajeev Ram for the mixed doubles at the 2020 Australian Open.

On other hand hand, Shoaib Malik retired from one-day international cricket after the conclusion of 50-over World Cup in England earlier this year. He last played an international match for Pakistan in a losing cause against India at the World Cup in Manchester in June.

Shoaib had made himself available for T20I selection after the World Cup event but there is possibility that he may play upcoming T20 world cup.

