Howe Urges Newcastle To Make 'history' In Relegation Fight

Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle to make history by recovering from their winless start to avoid relegation from the Premier League

Newcastle have gone 14 games without a victory and sit bottom of the table heading into Saturday's match against fellow strugglers Burnley.

The struggling Magpies are just the fourth team to fail to win any of their first 14 games in a Premier League campaign. All of the previous three -- Swindon, QPR and Sheffield United -- were relegated.

Despite the raised expectations triggered by the recent Saudi-led takeover of the club, Newcastle are six points from safety with seven defeats and seven draws.

But Howe, who has been in the dugout for two games after his debut was delayed by a positive coronavirus test, is confident they can buck the trend.

The former Bournemouth boss, who replaced the sacked Steve Bruce, told reporters on Friday: "I'm realistic, but I'm also very positive.

"I know it's going to be extremely difficult. If no team has done it, there's a reason why they haven't done it. That's because it's incredibly tough.

"But why not be the first? That's always been my mindset. Why not change history? That's what we're going to have to do.

"We're going to have to do it the hard way, but we're more than capable."

