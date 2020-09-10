UrduPoint.com
HSBC Extends Agreement With British Cycling To Cover Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

HSBC extends agreement with British Cycling to cover Tokyo Olympics

Banking giant HSBC has extended its agreement with British Cycling to cover the rescheduled Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year, having previously said the deal would end in 2020

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Banking giant HSBC has extended its agreement with British Cycling to cover the rescheduled Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year, having previously said the deal would end in 2020.

HSBC had exercised a break clause in its eight-year agreement with the sport's national governing body in February, which would have brought the deal to an end four years early, citing "a shift in its UK marketing and partnership priorities".

However, the two organisations said the coronavirus pandemic had "severely disrupted" plans for 2020 and a decision had now been taken to extend the deal until the end of 2021.

British Cycling and HSBC UK said they had surpassed their target of getting two million more people on bikes by the end of this year.

British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington said: "British Cycling has a long-established reputation for setting and hitting ambitious targets -- from winning the Tour deFrance to quadrupling our membership, and working with HSBC UK to get two million morepeople cycling is a landmark moment in our history.

More Stories From Sports

