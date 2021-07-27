UrduPoint.com
Hsing-Chun Kuo From Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) Wins Weightlifting Gold Medal At Tokyo Games

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:05 PM

Hsing-Chun Kuo From Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) Wins Weightlifting Gold Medal at Tokyo Games

Hsing-Chun Kuo, a female athlete who represents Chinese Taipei, a term used by the International Olympic Committee to represent Taiwan, won the weightlifting gold medal in the -59 kg wight category on Tuesday at Tokyo Games

Polina Guryeva came second and won the first-ever Olympic medal in Turkmenistan's history. Japan's Mikiko Andoh claimed the bronze medal.

Polina Guryeva came second and won the first-ever Olympic medal in Turkmenistan's history. Japan's Mikiko Andoh claimed the bronze medal.

More Stories From Sports

