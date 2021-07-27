- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Hsing-Chun Kuo From Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) Wins Weightlifting Gold Medal at Tokyo Games
Hsing-Chun Kuo From Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) Wins Weightlifting Gold Medal At Tokyo Games
Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:05 PM
Hsing-Chun Kuo, a female athlete who represents Chinese Taipei, a term used by the International Olympic Committee to represent Taiwan, won the weightlifting gold medal in the -59 kg wight category on Tuesday at Tokyo Games
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Hsing-Chun Kuo, a female athlete who represents Chinese Taipei, a term used by the International Olympic Committee to represent Taiwan, won the weightlifting gold medal in the -59 kg wight category on Tuesday at Tokyo Games.
Polina Guryeva came second and won the first-ever Olympic medal in Turkmenistan's history. Japan's Mikiko Andoh claimed the bronze medal.