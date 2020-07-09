HU Chuckball team wins gold medal in KPK inter-provincial sports tournament

MANSEHRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Chuckball team of Hazara University (HU) Thursday won the gold medal in KPK inter-provincial sports tournament which was held in Sahibzada Abdul Qayum Stadium Peshawar.

Chuckball teams from 8 divisions of KP's educational institutions participated in the inter-provincial sports tournament where the HU chuck ball team won the gold medal by beating the Bannu division.

Director-General KP Sports board awarded 110000 rupees cash prize to the HU Chuck ball team while Vice-Chancellor HU Dr. Jameel Ahmed also met with the winning team and appreciated their hard work in the tournament.

Dr. Jaeel Ahmed while talking to the players said that sports activities not only important for physical fitness but create discipline, endurance and strength, sports also help to make the youth a responsible citizen of a society, adding he said.

He further said that the students of HU not only performed in research and development but also showed their worth in the field of sports on national and international levels.

The VC stated that the players of the HU ChuckBall team are the ambassador of the university, your positive attitude would portray our university and raise the flag.