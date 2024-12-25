Open Menu

Huaneng Cricket Tournament 2024: Team ACO Wins In Thrilling Finale

Muhammad Rameez Published December 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SAHIWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Huaneng cricket Tournament 2024 held at the Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, concluded with an electrifying final match that saw Team Auxiliary Control Operations (ACO) clinch victory over Team Administration in a nail-biting 8-over contest.

The tournament emphasized physical fitness and mental well-being while also celebrating the friendship between Pakistani and Chinese cultures.

In a nail-biting final, Team Auxiliary Control Operations (ACO) triumphed over Team Administration by just 8 runs. The match, played in an exciting 8-over format, saw Team Administration win the toss and choose to bowl first. Team ACO set a challenging total of 96 runs for 4 wickets with Touseef Khan leading the charge, scoring an unbeaten 28 runs. Team Administration's Hafiz Shehzad took 3 wickets, putting up a strong fight.

In response, Team Administration scored 87 runs for 3 wickets with Abdul Rauf Bhatti matching Touseef's effort with 28 runs. Despite their best efforts, they fell short of the target. Touseef Khan capped off a fantastic performance by taking 2 crucial wickets, securing the victory for Team ACO.

The tournament featured six matches with four teams: Team Central Control Operations (CCO), Team Administration, Team ACO, and Team Maintenance. It kicked off with Team CCO facing Team Administration, where Administration won by 6 wickets. Team ACO also impressed with a 19-run victory over Team Maintenance in the second match.

The final rounds saw Team ACO and Team Administration battle for the championship. After a series of thrilling matches, the award ceremony concluded with Mr. Li Xin, CEO of Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant presenting the trophy to the champions, Team ACO while Vice President Mr. Huang Xuewen awarded the runners-up trophy to Team Administration.

The tournament not only promoted cardiovascular health and teamwork but also created lasting memories for all participants.

With such enthusiasm and talent displayed, everyone is looking forward to the next Huaneng Cricket Tournament.

Events like this play a crucial role in fostering a positive work environment and enhancing employee morale.

