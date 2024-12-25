Huaneng Cricket Tournament 2024: Team ACO Wins In Thrilling Finale
Muhammad Rameez Published December 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SAHIWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Huaneng cricket Tournament 2024 held at the Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, concluded with an electrifying final match that saw Team Auxiliary Control Operations (ACO) clinch victory over Team Administration in a nail-biting 8-over contest.
The tournament emphasized physical fitness and mental well-being while also celebrating the friendship between Pakistani and Chinese cultures.
In a nail-biting final, Team Auxiliary Control Operations (ACO) triumphed over Team Administration by just 8 runs. The match, played in an exciting 8-over format, saw Team Administration win the toss and choose to bowl first. Team ACO set a challenging total of 96 runs for 4 wickets with Touseef Khan leading the charge, scoring an unbeaten 28 runs. Team Administration's Hafiz Shehzad took 3 wickets, putting up a strong fight.
In response, Team Administration scored 87 runs for 3 wickets with Abdul Rauf Bhatti matching Touseef's effort with 28 runs. Despite their best efforts, they fell short of the target. Touseef Khan capped off a fantastic performance by taking 2 crucial wickets, securing the victory for Team ACO.
The tournament featured six matches with four teams: Team Central Control Operations (CCO), Team Administration, Team ACO, and Team Maintenance. It kicked off with Team CCO facing Team Administration, where Administration won by 6 wickets. Team ACO also impressed with a 19-run victory over Team Maintenance in the second match.
The final rounds saw Team ACO and Team Administration battle for the championship. After a series of thrilling matches, the award ceremony concluded with Mr. Li Xin, CEO of Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant presenting the trophy to the champions, Team ACO while Vice President Mr. Huang Xuewen awarded the runners-up trophy to Team Administration.
The tournament not only promoted cardiovascular health and teamwork but also created lasting memories for all participants.
With such enthusiasm and talent displayed, everyone is looking forward to the next Huaneng Cricket Tournament.
Events like this play a crucial role in fostering a positive work environment and enhancing employee morale.
Recent Stories
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at ..
UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regio ..
UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
More Stories From Sports
-
PSB introduces Gold Card to honour standout athletes4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vs South Africa two-match Test series from Thursday5 minutes ago
-
Huaneng Cricket Tournament 2024: Team ACO wins in thrilling finale5 minutes ago
-
Saim Ayub, a new star on horizon of international cricket arena2 hours ago
-
Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC18 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table18 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results18 hours ago
-
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston20 hours ago
-
ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors set to lock horns in Champions T20 Cup final19 hours ago
-
Under- 16 Sports games starts in Larkana19 hours ago
-
KP Sports Minister distributes cash prizes among medalists of Quaid-e-Azam Games19 hours ago
-
Tharparkar finalizes preparations for 2nd commissioner marathon race 202519 hours ago