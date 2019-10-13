UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Huge Pride' As Ramos Sets Spain Record With 168th Cap

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:10 AM

'Huge pride' as Ramos sets Spain record with 168th cap

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Sergio Ramos broke the Spanish international appearances record on Saturday as he won his 168th cap in a 1-1 draw against Norway to overtake Iker Casillas.

The Spain captain was named in the starting line-up in Oslo for the Euro 2020 qualifier by coach Robert Moreno, 14 years since making his debut in a 3-0 friendly win over China.

The 33-year-old was part of the Spain sides which lifted the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 titles.

He took over the Spain captaincy in 2016 after goalkeeper Casillas' final match.

The centre-back equalled Casillas' mark of 167 games last month against the Faroe Islands.

"All that is personal is a little secondary," said Ramos after the game.

"I would have happily traded this 168th cap for a victory. It was not the case. But this record is a great reward after so many years and it's a great source of huge pride.

"I am emotional every time I put on this shirt. That will not change and I hope to continue doing so for many years."Ramos is now only eight caps short of the European record held by Italian stopper Gianluigi Buffon (176) and 16 adrift of Egyptian Ahmed Hassan's world record of 184.

Related Topics

World China Norway Oslo Spain Euro 2016 2020 All Coach Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

9 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

9 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

9 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

9 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

10 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.