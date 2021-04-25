Huget injury worry for Toulouse before Champions Cup semi in Racing win

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Former France winger Yoann Huget suffered an Achilles injury as Toulouse went five points clear in the French Top 14 with Saturday's 34-16 home win over Racing 92.

Huget, 33, who has already announced he will retire at the end of the season, is now a doubt for next Saturday's European Champions Cup semi-final tie with Bordeaux-Begles at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Earlier, Bordeaux recorded another Covid-19 case after registering seven since the quarter-final victory over Racing on April.

According to Champions Cup rules a team will forfeit a game if they have one or more positive tests from testing three days prior to kick-off.

Toulouse coach Ugo Mola welcomed back a host of front-line players including South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe as well as France half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, who were rested for last weekend's derby defeat to Castres.

Despite those selections, Mola chose to keep the likes of Jerome Kaino and Pita Ahki fresh for their third straight semi final appearance.

France centre Gael Fickou was named on the bench for the visitors after his midweek move from Parisian rivals Stade Francais.

The away side led 13-9 after half an hour as Huget scored in sublime fashion after a Dupont break.

Huget's match turned sour five minutes later as he left the field with a reported Achilles tear and is likely to have played the last game of his career which included 62 Test appearances.

Mola's men had a 20-9 advantage at the break as referee Pascal Gauzere awarded a penalty try and showed Australia centre Kurtley Beale a yellow card for an early tackle as Zack Holmes attempted to score.

With a quarter of an hour left, there were 11 points between the two sides after home centre Pierre Fouyssac and away lock Boris Palu crossed to make it 27-16.

Scrum-half Dupont claimed the bonus point with 12 minutes to go as he broke free to dive over unopposed and was substituted, to be saved for the semi-final, after scoring his ninth try of the season.

- Terrific Tuisova - Earlier, Lyon captain Dylan Cretin said Josua Tuisova "makes rugby easy" after the Fiji winger scored twice in the 41-30 home win over 14-man Clermont to move them to fifth in the standings.

Tuisova's efforts came either side of the break as the Olympic gold medallist made his first start for a month after being sidelined with a calf injury.

"Josh played really well. Rugby is easy when Josh scores on his own," Cretin said.

"We're happy with the win. Clermont put us under pressure. We could have made things easier for ourselves," he added.

Stade Francais kept their play off hopes alive with a 46-32 victory over struggling Pau in the capital.

The Parisians, in their first game since Fickou's departure, went to within four points of Bordeaux-Begles.

Pau, who will have new signing in South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Elton Jantjies available for next month's trip to Agen after the fly-half finished his Covid-19 isolation period, stay three points adrift of safety, with four matches of their season left.

iwd/bsp/dj