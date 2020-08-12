Hull positive tests force postponement of Super League matches

Super League sides Hull FC and Salford Red Devils have postponed their matches this weekend after six players from Hull tested positive for coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Super League sides Hull FC and Salford Red Devils have postponed their matches this weekend after six players from Hull tested positive for coronavirus.

The two sides played each other on Sunday -- Salford winning 54-18 -- with five of the Hull players who featured in the match among those who returned positive tests.

The sixth player was not in the matchday squad.

Two of Hull's coaching staff also tested positive.

Although all the Salford players tests came back negative, 11 of them have been told to self-isolate.

The 11 were picked out following analysis of the match as they were deemed to have had sufficient face-to-face contact with the Hull quintet to warrant being put into quarantine.

The matches postponed are Hull against Castleford next Sunday, as well as Salford's match with Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Both matches were due to be played as part of a full round of fixtures behind closed doors at St Helens.

Catalans will now play Wakefield whilst Castleford will face hosts St Helens.

"Throughout this crisis our priority has been to ensure we minimise any risk, and the postponement of this weekend's scheduled fixtures involving Hull FC and Salford underlines that approach," said Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone in a statement.

The positive tests come even though as a safety precaution the decision was taken to outlaw scrums in this season's championship.

Rugby Union has not followed suit and scrums will be part and parcel of the resumption of the English Premiership on Friday.

Both Super League clubs have cancelled Wednesday's training sessions whilst the Hull players and coaches must quarantine till August 21.

"Salford's routine weekly test results have not yet been received," read a statement by the Rugby Football League.

"But the RFL is now analysing Sunday's match to determine how many players from each team will also be required to self-isolate under the test and trace procedures that have been agreed with Public Health England."The news comes in only the second week of the Super League's return from lockdown.

The Challenge Cup tie between Hull and Castleford the following weekend is also now in doubt.