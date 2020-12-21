Huma beat Akbar club in an exhibition football match

Huma Football Club downed Akbar Football Club by 3-1 in an exhibition match on the opening day of Islamabad Challenge Cup here at T&T Football Ground

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Huma Football Club downed Akbar Football Club by 3-1 in an exhibition match on the opening day of Islamabad Challenge Cup here at T&T Football Ground.

Huma FC was leading by 2-1 goals against Akbar FC at the end of the first half. In the 12th minute, Asad scored one goal for Akbar Club and Jawad equalized the match 1-1 in the 16th minute. Huma Club got penalty corner, to which Jawad kicked and Goalkeeper of Akbar Club, Fazal scored self-goal.

At the end of the first half, Huma Club took lead 2-1. Ali of Huma Club scored one goal in the 18th minute of second half and the match was locked 3-1. Chaman Khan supervised the match while Shaukat and Viki assisted him. Shahid Sadique acted as match Commissioner.

Member, Normalization Committee of Pakistan Football Federation, Sikandar Khattak who was the chief guest inaugurated the tournament.

Former President, Pakistan Football Federation, Eng. Ashfaq Hussain Shah, President, Australian Football League of Pakistan, Tariq Mehmood Khan, Chairman, Organizing Committee, Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, President, Islamabad Futsal Association, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, President, Ravi Football Club, Syed Tanveer Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

A total of 32 teams were participating in the tournament. The first round would be played on league basis while the 2nd on knockout system under PFF rules. The matches of the tournament would be played on every Saturday and Sunday.