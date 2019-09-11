UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humaira Farah, First Woman Umpire From Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:27 PM

Humaira Farah, first woman umpire from Pakistan

Pursuing doctorate in sports sciences, Humaira has already umpired more than 170 matches

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th September, 2019) Women’s cricket has come a long way in recent years. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a concerted effort to promote the game which has resulted in some inspired results this year. After beating West Indies for the first time ever in an ODI series, the Women in Green squared the ODI series against South Africa in their own backyard.

Backing up the progress on the field, success stories have emerged from other quarters too including match officials – who are an integral part of cricket.

Humaira Farrukh is a shining example of that, Humaira holds the distinction of Pakistan’s first-ever female umpire and has so far officiated in more than 170 matches at different levels.

Humaira has a rich experience of playing and administrating sport. She has represented the national hockey team and has worked as a sports administrator for the past 28 years. Currently working as a Director Sports at Lahore Garrison University, she is also pursuing her doctorate in sports sciences.

Humaira Farah said:

“In the year 2005, I heard, the PCB was setting up a women’s wing and that is when I decided to pursue umpiring. The same year, I took part in the PCB Panel I and II umpiring courses and started my umpiring career.

I am proud of the fact that I became the first female umpire in the country and since then eight more female umpires have emerged.

“I am very confident of making a big name and inspiring other umpires. I want to emulate Aleem Dar and I also look up to Ahsan Raza. With more women games than ever taking place in the present PCB set-up, I feel more female umpires will emerge soon.

“I feel honoured that I have inspired other umpires. Initially women were reluctant and unsure about umpiring opportunities. Through the efforts of the PCB, women cricket has become popular across the country and there are more opportunities in the field than before. Gradually we will see more women entering the fray and that will only help in increasing the standard further.”

Humaira is the only one in her family to pursue a career in sport. She owes her success to her mother, who fully supported her as she chased her dreams. When she used to play, women sport was restricted to college and university levels. But, in the recent years women sport, especially cricket, has become professional and she is grateful that PCB has played a vital role in that regard.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports PCB Farah Progress Same South Africa Women Family From

Recent Stories

OPEC+ to Address Implementation of Oil Cuts Deal, ..

11 minutes ago

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to h ..

14 minutes ago

UVAS inkMoU with Cloud Agri Pakistan to collaborat ..

24 minutes ago

Work begins at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute o ..

10 minutes ago

Sugarcane,canola to be cultivated in Sept in Faisa ..

10 minutes ago

ANF, RWU join hands to create awareness against us ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.