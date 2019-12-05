UrduPoint.com
Humam Ahmed, Abbas, Noor Of PAF Advance To Next Round In All Pakistan Junior Squash

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:35 PM

Humam Ahmed, Abbas, Noor of PAF advance to next round in All Pakistan Junior Squash

Humam Ahmad in Under-15 and Abbas Nawaz and Noor Zaman in the Under-17 categories advanced to next round in the ongoing All Pakistan National Junior Boys Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Humam Ahmad in Under-15 and Abbas Nawaz and Noor Zaman in the Under-17 categories advanced to next round in the ongoing All Pakistan National Junior Boys Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman was the chief guest during the first round matches wherein top seeded Humam Ahmed of PAF defeated Muhammad Azaan in straight sets, the score was 11-4, 11-7 and 11-9 in 22 minutes. Humam Ahmed, who came after a long time from the eye injuries he got during the National Camp currently setup in Islamabad, played well but look tired and not in his actual form. It was actually in the third game wherein in faced a denting task in beating his rival Muhammad Azaan with his excellent drops and some perfect smashes, otherwise Muhammad Azaan Khalil played well with his attacking display.

In the other matches of the Under-15 category Yaseen Khattak (PAF) beat Omer Arshad of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11/4,11/1,11/5 (16min), qualifier Varun Asif (PB) beat Moin Ud Din (PB) 3-0, the score was 11/7,11/8,11/5 (18min), Azlan Khawar (PB) beat M. Idrees Khan (KP) 3-0, the score was 11/4,11/1,11/3 (12min), Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat M.

Hanif (PAF) 3-2, the 9/11, 11/6, 7/11, 11/9, 12/10 (41min), Saboor Khan (PAF) Zain Anwar (PB) beat 3-1, the score was 11/8, 11/9, 10/12, 14/12 (38min), M. Ashar Butt (PB) beat Hassan Zahid (PAF) 3-0, 11/3, 11/3, 12/10 (19min), Anas Dilshad (Sindh) beat Usman Nadeem(PB) 3-2, the 11/3, 12/10, 7/11, 8/11, 11/8 (41min).

In the Under-17 category Abbas Nawaz recorded a straight sets victory against Fahad Sharif, the score was 11-4, 11-34 and 16-14. Both Abbas Nawaz and Fahad Sharif gave each other a tough fight in the last set wherein both were stretched to 16-14.

In the other match of the Under-17 category second seeded Noor Zaman of (PAF) beat Ibtisam Riaz (PB) in just 14 minutes, the score was 11-4, 11-5 and 11-4. Fawad Hussain (KP) beat Junaid Khan (PB) 3-1, the 11/9, 11/3, 6/11, 11/9 (29min), Hammad Khan(PAF) beat Noor Zaman Orakzai (KP) 3-0, 11/9,11/2,11/5 (14min), M.Hamza Khan (PAF) beat Nouman Khan (KP) 3-0, the 11/5, 11/5, 11/8 (15min), Huzaifa Zahid (PAF) beat Mutahir Ali (KP) 3-1, the score was 11/5, 11/4, 12/14, 11/9 (23min), Huzaifa Shahid (PB) beat Khakan Malik (PB) 3-0, the score was 12/10, 11/6, 11/5 (17min), Tayyab Rauf (PB) beat qualifier Afnan Mudassir 3-0, the score was 11/8, 11/5, 11/5 (16min).

