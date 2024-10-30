Open Menu

Humayun Khan Wishes Success For Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2024 | 11:57 PM

Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Humayun Khan, on Wednesday expressed his best wishes for Ayesha Ayaz, Pakistan’s youngest Taekwondo champion, who is set to represent the country in the prestigious G-1 Taekwondo Championship in Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Humayun Khan, on Wednesday expressed his best wishes for Ayesha Ayaz, Pakistan’s youngest Taekwondo champion, who is set to represent the country in the prestigious G-1 Taekwondo Championship in Qatar.

"Ayesha Ayaz accomplishments not only highlight her individual talent but also inspire countless young people to pursue their dreams with tenacity," Humayun Khan remarked.

"We stand with her and are hopeful that she will continue to shine on the international stage, bringing honor to Pakistan."

Ayesha’s dedication, skill, and determination have made her a role model for young athletes across the country, serving as an inspiration not just for her hometown of Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but for the entire nation.

The 4th Qatar International Taekwondo Championship (G1) will take place on October 31, 2024, at Lusail Hall.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Qatar Young October Best

Recent Stories

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

37 seconds ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

3 minutes ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

39 seconds ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

3 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

3 minutes ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

4 minutes ago
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, m ..

Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

4 minutes ago
 UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic e ..

UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..

4 minutes ago
 KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightni ..

KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident

4 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all co ..

Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM

4 minutes ago
 ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism cas ..

ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case

3 minutes ago
 Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM D ..

Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports