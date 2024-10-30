Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Humayun Khan, on Wednesday expressed his best wishes for Ayesha Ayaz, Pakistan’s youngest Taekwondo champion, who is set to represent the country in the prestigious G-1 Taekwondo Championship in Qatar

"Ayesha Ayaz accomplishments not only highlight her individual talent but also inspire countless young people to pursue their dreams with tenacity," Humayun Khan remarked.

"We stand with her and are hopeful that she will continue to shine on the international stage, bringing honor to Pakistan."

Ayesha’s dedication, skill, and determination have made her a role model for young athletes across the country, serving as an inspiration not just for her hometown of Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but for the entire nation.

The 4th Qatar International Taekwondo Championship (G1) will take place on October 31, 2024, at Lusail Hall.

