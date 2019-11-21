'Humble' Mourinho not planning on big changes at Spurs

Jose Mourinho is not planning on wholesale changes as he tries to turn Tottenham's season around and believes he is humble enough to have learned lessons from his failed spell in charge of Manchester United

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss on Wednesday after the Argentine's five-and-a-year spell ended in the sack with Tottenham 14th in the Premier League.

The Portuguese has won 25 trophies in a storied managerial career at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and United.

However, his time in charge at Old Trafford ended in the sack 11 months ago having failed to win the league at a club for the first time since he left Portuguese minnows Leiria to join Porto in 2002.