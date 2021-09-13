Hundal Club wins open Kabaddi Match

Hundal Club has won the 2nd Yousuf Taley open Kabaddi match played under the aegis of Sports Department in Graveyard Ground Rasool Nagar Wapda City today

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Hundal Club has won the 2nd Yousuf Taley open Kabaddi match played under the aegis of sports Department in Graveyard Ground Rasool Nagar Wapda City today.

The match was played between Master Kabaddi Club and Hundal Kabaddi Club in which the players performed excellently but Hundal Club succeeded in lifting the trophy by winning the match with 35-32 points.

Divisional President Cycling Association Hajji Muhammad Javed Sattar witnessed the event as chief guest and later he awarded prize of Rs.60000/- along with trophy to winner team and prize of Rs.40000 along with trophy to the runner up.

Coach Pakistan Kabaddi Team Ghulam Abbas Butt, Hajji Master Abdus Sattar, Chaudhary Zulfiqar, Rana Mudassar and other notables of the area were also present on the occasion.