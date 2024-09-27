Hundred League Cricket Tournament Begins In District Khyber
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Hundred League Cricket Tournament has been launched in Khyber district, which has been organized with the support of the Sports Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the district administration.
In the opening ceremony held at Munsif Ali Khan Cricket Ground Burkamber Khel, Provincial Advisor for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan, MPA DDAC Khyber Chairman Khyber Abdul Ghani Afridi, Assistant Commissioner Bara Shahabuddin, Director Sports Tribal Districts Raziullah Khan Betni, District Sports Officer Khyber Raheed Gul Malaguri, League Brand Ambassador Kabir Afridi, Tehsildar Bara Daud Afridi, Chairman Abdul Mutin Afridi, Kamar Khel National Council Chairman Muhibullah Afridi.
Besides, local elders, elders, sportsmen, and youth participated in large numbers.
On the occasion, Syed Fakhr Jahan said that there is a lot of talent in the area but there is a need for sports facilities, adding, that efforts are being made to provide sports facilities in every district in the province.
He said that the tournament features attractive prizes with the winner team of the League will be awarded Rs 200,000 and the runner-up team will be given Rs 100,000, while the man of the series and man of the match will be awarded Rs 50,000.
At the end of the ceremony, the cake of the Khyber Hundred League cricket tournament was also cut.
