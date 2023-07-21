Hundreds of swimmers participating in swimming summer camp

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Sports board Punjab's Summer Swimming Camp is under way quite successfully here at state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex.

Director General Sports Board Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said here on Friday that a large number of male and female athletes are taking part in the summer camps of 14 games. "Hundreds of young swimmers are taking part in a swimming summer camp in two sessions daily under the supervision of Sports Board Punjab's nine expert coaches," he added.

Dr Asif Tufail further said that young male and female swimmers are keenly taking part in Swimming Summer Camp. "The holding of Summer Camp is a useful activity carried out by Sports Board Punjab and young swimmers must avail this golden opportunity and polish their skills under the guidance of qualified coaches".

He said that swimming is one the most popular sports among the younger generation. "We are quite upbeat that the swimming summer camp will help a lot in further nurturing the potential of young camp probables".