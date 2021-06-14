UrduPoint.com
Hunerkada To Organize Mehfil With Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:13 PM

Hunerkada to organize Mehfil with Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan

Hunerkada Islamabad would organize 'Mehfil with Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan' along with Faizan Ali Khan and Nadir Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Hunerkada Islamabad would organize 'Mehfil with Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan' along with Faizan Ali Khan and Nadir Ali Khan.

Head of Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts Amna Shah told APP on Monday that the special Mehfil would be organized at weekly jamming session.

She said the performance will start on 9 pm and all safety protocols required for COVID-19 will be strictly observed.

Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali is belonged to the famous Sham Chaurasi Gharana.

This gharana is well known for the singing of vocal duets, most notably represented in modern times by the brothers Nazakat and Salamat Ali Khan.

Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan is one of the leading classical vocalists around.

Shafqat began performing at the age of seven. His first performance was at the Lahore Music Festival in 1979.

Shafqat has performed throughout Europe with several important concerts in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Holland, Spain, and Switzerland festival.

