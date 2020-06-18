Hungarian FA lets clubs fully reopen stadia after lockdown

Football clubs in Hungary can fully reopen stadia to fans after the Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ) announced Thursday it was lifting anti-coronavirus restrictions and security measures

Hungarian league and cup competitions restarted on May 23 with games behind closed doors.

From May 28 audiences were allowed back into the stands but had to respect restrictions, including keeping three empty seats between spectators.

The MLSZ said that it was now lifting all restrictions after a national coronavirus state of emergency ended at midnight on Wednesday.

"The MLSZ board has withdrawn the restrictions and security measures applied to domestic matches that were aimed at preventing the spread of the epidemic," said an MLSZ statement posted on its website.

"From now clubs will be able to open their stands without restrictions," it said.

Hungary's population of almost 10 million has been lightly affected by the pandemic in comparison with other parts of Europe, reporting just over 4,000 coronavirus infections and around 570 deaths.