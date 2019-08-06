Hungarian mountaineer conquers second highest peak K-2,

Hungarian Mountaineer Szilard Suhaja reached the peak of K-2, the second highest mountain on Earth and become the first Hungarian to climber to reach K-2 Summit without supplemental oxygen and high-altitude porter support

In this connection , the ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Istvan Szabo while talking to the media said that Szilard Suhaja become the first Hungarian stands on the summit of the "Savage Mountain".

Suhaja did thisextra ordinary achievement without the use of oxygen tanks or the help of carriers. The Hungarian mountaineers are contributing to the improvement of the soft image of Pakistan, he added.The mountaineer along with his colleague David said that the 8611 meters tall K-2 is considered the toughest mountain to climb among the eight-thousands, though it is 239 meters shorter than Mount Everest, itssteep walls and dangerous weather makes reaching its top a much more daunting task.

It is no coincidence that far fewer people have managed to conquer it than the world's highest summit.

After three successful acclimatization rounds, Szilard along with David started the attempt to conquer the peak last Sunday.

In the end, David did not climb to the top due to his health issues, but he managed to support his colleague Szilard on the radio from the base camp. David took this decision to scarify his ambitions for the success of the expedition.According to the reports, 120 climbers (75 international and 45 sherpa in ten teams) were on K-2 during this period with Sherpa, and few of them could make it ! despite the deem snow on the peak, the two Hungarian mountaineers did not give up.

Together with another group of mountaineers, they set out for camp 2 at 6700 meters on Monday and then slept the other night in the camp, on 7300 meters.While answering to the media both the mountaineers praised the Pakistani communities there and around. The ambassador thanks the Pakistan Air Force and Aziz Bolani for their support to the Hungarian Mountaineers.