Hungarian water polo legend Tibor Benedek dies aged 47

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Hungarian triple Olympic water polo champion Tibor Benedek has died after a long illness aged 47, the local federation said in a statement Thursday.

"His death leaves behind an irreplaceable and unfathomable hole for the water polo world and fans alike," said the Hungarian Water Polo Federation.

Widely regarded as one of the world's best ever players, he was voted best Hungarian player of the century in 2000.

During a glittering career the left-handed Benedek led an almost invincible Hungarian team to three consecutive Olympic golds from 2000 to 2008.

He played in Italy for much of his club career, winning four Euroleague and four LEN Super Cup titles with Pro Recco, before his retirement in 2012.

The next year he coached Hungary to a World Championship, 10 years after he won the same title as a player.