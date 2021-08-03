Hungarian Wrestler Tamas Lorincz Wins Greco-Roman 77kg Gold at Tokyo Olympics

- Home
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:30 PM
Hungarian wrestler Tamas Lorincz defeated Kyrgyzstan's Akzhol Makhmudov in the final of the Greco-Roman -77kg weight category and won a gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday
Bronze medals went to Japan's Shohei Yabiko and Azerbaijani wrestler Rafig Huseynov.