UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Ordered To Play Next UEFA Matches Behind Closed Doors Over Racist Fan Behavior

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Hungary Ordered to Play Next UEFA Matches Behind Closed Doors Over Racist Fan Behavior

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The Hungarian national football team has been ordered to play their next three UEFA games behind closed doors over "discriminatory behavior" by fans during Euro 2020, European football governing body UEFA said on Friday.

The decision was made following investigation into claims of racist and other discriminatory conduct displayed by the team's supporters during Hungary's group stage matches against Portugal, France and Germany.

"The CEDB [UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body] has decided ... to order the Hungarian Football Federation to play its next three (3) UEFA competition matches as host association behind closed doors, the third of which being suspended for a probationary period of two (2) years as from the date of the decision, for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters," the UEFA said in a statement.

The Hungarian Football Federation has also been fined 100,000 euro ($119,000) and ordered to display a banner promoting equality during future games.

The incidents in question happened in June. During Hungary's Euro 2020 opener against Portugal, the team's fans displayed homophobic banners. Before the France match, the fans reportedly carried racist banners, while several of the French players were subject to racist verbal abuse, including monkey calls, from the tribunes. Both games were played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Hungary's supporters also brought an anti-LGBT banner to the game against Germany in Munich after UEFA refused a request from Munich's mayor to light the stadium in rainbow colors in protest of Hungary's anti-LGBT law.

Related Topics

Football Protest France Germany Munich Budapest Portugal Hungary Euro June 2020 From

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

53 minutes ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

18 minutes ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

18 minutes ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

18 minutes ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

18 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.