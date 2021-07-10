Hungary Ordered to Play Next UEFA Matches Behind Closed Doors Over Racist Fan Behavior

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The Hungarian national football team has been ordered to play their next three UEFA games behind closed doors over "discriminatory behavior" by fans during Euro 2020, European football governing body UEFA said on Friday.

The decision was made following investigation into claims of racist and other discriminatory conduct displayed by the team's supporters during Hungary's group stage matches against Portugal, France and Germany.

"The CEDB [UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body] has decided ... to order the Hungarian Football Federation to play its next three (3) UEFA competition matches as host association behind closed doors, the third of which being suspended for a probationary period of two (2) years as from the date of the decision, for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters," the UEFA said in a statement.

The Hungarian Football Federation has also been fined 100,000 euro ($119,000) and ordered to display a banner promoting equality during future games.

The incidents in question happened in June. During Hungary's Euro 2020 opener against Portugal, the team's fans displayed homophobic banners. Before the France match, the fans reportedly carried racist banners, while several of the French players were subject to racist verbal abuse, including monkey calls, from the tribunes. Both games were played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Hungary's supporters also brought an anti-LGBT banner to the game against Germany in Munich after UEFA refused a request from Munich's mayor to light the stadium in rainbow colors in protest of Hungary's anti-LGBT law.