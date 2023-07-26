Open Menu

Hungary Supports Admission Of Russian, Belarusian Athletes To 2024 Olympics - Top Diplomat

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 26, 2023 | 05:40 AM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Hungary supports efforts of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and opposes politically motivated boycotts of athletes, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday.

"Will it be a full-fledged Olympics or a boycott-stricken one? The IOC is working to ensure that athletes from all countries, including Russia and Belarus, can participate in the Games. We support these efforts because athletes cannot be victims of geopolitical decisions," Szijjarto said in a video broadcast on his social media.

He believes that everyone should support the idea that athletes "who cannot do anything about the war and political situation should not lose the opportunity to compete" in the upcoming summer Olympics in current circumstances.

The IOC recommended in March that Russians and Belarusians be allowed to compete as individual neutral athletes as long as they do not actively support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine or are contracted by their national military or national security agencies.

The Paris Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 in 2024.

