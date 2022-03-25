UrduPoint.com

Hungary To Hand Over Suspect In Rugby Star Killing To France

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 25, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Hungary to hand over suspect in rugby star killing to France

Loik Le Priol, the main suspect in the murder of former star Argentine rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu in Paris, is to be handed over to France, a Hungarian court ruled Friday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Loik Le Priol, the main suspect in the murder of former star Argentine rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu in Paris, is to be handed over to France, a Hungarian court ruled Friday.

Judge Judit Csiszar at the Budapest Metropolitan Court said Le Priol had to be handed over to French authorities "within 10 days from today".

Le Priol, 27, was arrested under a European arrest warrant on Tuesday at the Zahony border crossing between Hungary and Ukraine.

Hungarian police said Le Priol told them "he was going to Ukraine to fight" against Russian forces. Officers found three knives in his car.

A handcuffed Le Priol joined Friday's hearing via videoconference from near the Ukrainian border where he is being held.

Appearing calm and cooperative, he agreed to be sent back to France and declined to say anything else.

His lawyer Laszlo Beno told AFP he expected the French authorities to move "sooner rather than later", adding that Le Priol could be handed over to French police "in the next day or two".

Aramburu, 42, was killed early Saturday after he and some friends were embroiled in a dispute with another group at a cafe in the French capital's chic Saint-Germain neighbourhood.

After leaving the cafe, Le Priol and another suspect are believed to have returned and fired several shots from a car at Aramburu.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Ukraine Russia France Car Paris Budapest Hungary Border From Court

Recent Stories

Russia-Ukraine war threatening global economic sys ..

Russia-Ukraine war threatening global economic system: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 Chief Of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces Visits ..

Chief Of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headquarters

20 minutes ago
 Making a Gorgeous Impact –vivoReceived Outpourin ..

Making a Gorgeous Impact –vivoReceived Outpouring of Love for the V23 Series

27 minutes ago
 Govt approves 10% tax relief on import of edible o ..

Govt approves 10% tax relief on import of edible oil

1 minute ago
 The miracle of '92

The miracle of '92

2 hours ago
 ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>