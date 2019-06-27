UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary To Stage First Three Stages Of 2020 Giro D'Italia

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:32 PM

Hungary to stage first three stages of 2020 Giro d'Italia

The first three stages of next year's Giro d'Italia will be raced in Hungary, the organisers of the Italian race confirmed on Thursday

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The first three stages of next year's Giro d'Italia will be raced in Hungary, the organisers of the Italian race confirmed on Thursday.

The Giro will start on Saturday, May 9 with a 9.5km individual time-trial on the streets of Budapest.

The second stage, which will suit the sprinters, starts in the capital before covering 193km to the northwestern city of Gyor.

Stage three will start in the central city of Szekesfehervar and race over 197km to Nagykanizsa in southwestern Hungary.

It will be the 14th time that the Giro has started outside Italy.

Last year's edition started in Jerusalem, the first time one of cycling's three major races began outside of Europe.

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz won this year's race which got underway in Bologna and finished in Verona.

Related Topics

Europe Cycling Szekesfehervar Gyor Budapest Jerusalem Bologna Verona Italy Hungary May Race

Recent Stories

Haider and Abbas star in Pakistan U19 win

13 minutes ago

Secretary General honors OIC Assistant Secretaries ..

17 minutes ago

OIC LaunchesInternational Islamic Encyclopedia of ..

17 minutes ago

Islamabad-Beijing strategic cooperation to strengt ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan receives UAE jiu-jits ..

35 minutes ago

G20 members look to digital technologies for growt ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.