Hungary V France Euro 2020 Starting Line-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group F game between Hungary and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday (kick-off 1300 GMT)

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Starting line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group F game between Hungary and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday (kick-off 1300 GMT): Hungary (3-5-2) Peter Gulacsi; Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Endre Botka; Attila Fiola, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Loic Nego; Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai (capt) Coach: Marco Rossi (ITA) France (4-3-3) Hugo Lloris (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA) Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

