BUDAPEST, Aug. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:Hungary won a historic gold medal thanks to the victory of their women's doubles table tennis pair - Szandra Pergel and Dara Madarasz in the first European WTT Contender tournament here on Saturday.

The Hungarian duo won 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 over Russian rivals Olga Vorobjeva and Jana Noszkova, according to the Hungarian news agency MTI.

Madarasz was also in the final of the mixed doubles, but she and her partner Nandor Ecseki lost 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 to India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra.

Like Madarasz, German Kilian Ort also played two finals on Friday, winning the men's doubles alongside with Tobias Hippler 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7 over Vladimir Szidorenko/Kirill Skachkov, but falling short of Sweden's Truls Moregard in the men's singles final, 3-11, 11-9, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9.

In the women's singles, top seed Yang Xiaoxin of Monaco, triumphed over Elizabeth Abrahamian of Russia 11-9, 12-10, 11-6, 11-1.