Hungary's Milak Wins Men's Olympic 200m Butterfly Gold

Wed 28th July 2021

Hungary's Milak wins men's Olympic 200m butterfly gold

Hungarian world record holder Kristof Milak powered to the Olympic men's 200m butterfly gold medal on Wednesday, touching more than two seconds clear of his nearest rival

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Hungarian world record holder Kristof Milak powered to the Olympic men's 200m butterfly gold medal on Wednesday, touching more than two seconds clear of his nearest rival.

The 21-year-old, who beat Michael Phelps's world record in 2019, hit the wall in a new Olympic record time of 1min 51.25sec ahead of Japan's Tomoru Honda (1:53.73) and Italy's Federico Burdisso (1:54.45).

