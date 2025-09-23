Open Menu

Hunza Is A Land Of Patriotic And Talented Youth: Iman Shah

Muhammad Rameez Published September 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ASTORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Special Assistant for Information, Iman Shah, said that Hunza is a land of patriotic and talented youth.

While addressing at Gilgit-Baltistan Premium League as the chief guest, he stated that the youth are the nation’s true asset, and they should bring honor to Pakistan through positive thinking and constructive activities.

He further added that additional development work would be carried out at the Nasirabad Ground, and national-level sports events would be organized there.

Special Assistant Iman Shah also remarked that sports are not merely games but a means of spreading the message of brotherhood and love.

He said that sports will further highlight the identity of the region at both national and international levels. On this occasion, he also announced a cash prize of 20,000 rupees for the local administration.

It is worth mentioning that the final match of the Gilgit-Baltistan Premium League was played between Danyore Soldiers cricket Club and Nilt Jafarabad Cricket Club. After a thrilling contest, Danyore Soldiers Cricket Club defeated Nilt Jafarabad Cricket Club and claimed the trophy.

