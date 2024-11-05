Huraira To Lead Pakistan Shaheens Against Sri Lanka ‘A’ At Home
Muhammad Rameez Published November 05, 2024 | 07:04 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Mohammad Huraira has been appointed Pakistan Shaheens captain for the two four-day and three 50-over matches against Sri Lanka ’A’ at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 11 to 29 November.
22-year-old Mohammad Huraira has scored 3,310 runs in 40 first-class matches with eight centuries and 14 half-centuries. In 25 List-A matches, the right-handed batter has accumulated 632 runs, striking a century and a half-century.
The Men’s National Selection Committee has also named the two squads, which include Test fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Khurram Shahzad. The duo returned to competitive cricket last week by featuring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after completing their rehabilitations at the National Cricket Academy.
Hussain Talat is the other international player in the white-ball squad, whereas Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Ahmed Safi Abdullah have earned their maiden Shaheens call-ups.
In the white-ball squad, Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Imran Jnr and Rohail Nazir have retained their places in the side that participated in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup last month, while Muhammad Imran, Sirajuddin and Ubaid Shah have broken into the Shaheens side for the first time.
The red-ball squad will commence training sessions from 6 November, while Sri Lanka ‘A’ will arrive on 8 November before starting their preparations on 9 November. White-ball players will assemble in Islamabad on 22 November.
Meanwhile, the PCB has also confirmed umpire and match officials for the series. Iqbal Sheikh and Bilal Khilji will lead the Playing Control Team (PCT) for the red and white-ball matches, respectively, while umpiring responsibilities in the series will be shared between Asif Yaqoob, Imran Jawed, Rashid Riaz and Zulfiqar Jan.
Pakistan Shaheens squad
Four-dayers: Mohammad Huraira (captain) (Sialkot), Abdul Faseeh (Rawalpindi), Ahmed Safi Abdullah (Faisalabad), Ali Zaryab (Lahore), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hussain Talat (Lahore), Kashif Ali (Rawalpindi), Khurram Shahzad (Faisalabad), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (Karachi), Mohammad Rameez Jnr (Lahore), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (FATA), Rohail Nazir (Islamabad), Saad Khan (Hyderabad) and Sameen Gul (FATA)
50-over matches: Mohammad Huraira (captain) (Sialkot), Abdul Faseeh (Rawalpindi), Abdul Samad (Faisalabad), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hussain Talat (Lahore), Maaz Sadaqat (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Imran Jnr (Swat), Muhammad Imran (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (FATA), Rohail Nazir (Islamabad), Sharoon Siraj (Multan), Sirajuddin (FATA) and Ubaid Shah (Lahore)
Umpire and match referee appointments (All matches will be day games and played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium)
11-14 Nov – 1st four-day. Asif Yaqoob and Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire), Iqbal Sheikh (match referee)
18-21 Nov – 2nd four-day. Rashid Riaz and Imran Jawed (on-field umpires), Zulfiqar Jan (third umpire), Iqbal Sheikh (match referee)
25 Nov – 1st 50-over match. Rashid Riaz and Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire), Bilal Khilji (match referee)
27 Nov – 2nd 50-over match. Rashid Riaz and Imran Jawed (on-field umpires), Zulfiqar Jan (third umpire), Bilal Khilji (match referee)
29 Nov – 3rd 50-over match. Rashid Riaz and Zulfiqar Jan (on-field umpires), Imran Jawed (third umpire), Bilal Khilji (match referee).
