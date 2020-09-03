Huraira upset top seed Umair to reach U13 category final in Defense Day Squash

Unseeded Huraira Khan upset top seeded Umair in the first semi-final and moved to the final of the Under-13 category on Thursday in the ongoing Defense Day Age Group Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Unseeded Huraira Khan upset top seeded Umair in the first semi-final and moved to the final of the Under-13 category on Thursday in the ongoing Defense Day Age Group Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

Unseeded Huraira Khan faced tough resistance against his strong rival and top seeded Umair Arif in the five sets battle lasted for almost 41 minutes.

Huraira Khan lost the first two sets quite easily at 5-11 and 8-11 but he staged a strong come back and after winning the third and fourth sets by 12-10 and 13-11 he also marched into victorious in the decisive fifth set. The score was 12-10.

There was much see saw battle between both Huraira Khan and Umair Arif in the first semi-final. Both played well and gave each other a tough fight.

Despite winning the first two sets, Umair Arif could not maintained his supremacy, failed to click in the third, fourth, and fifth sets won by Huraira Khan.

The match was also enjoyed by a good number of participating players in the newly constructed Qamar Zaman Squash Complex inside the premises of Peshawar sports Complex.

The Complex has just one court facility but now it has four new courts, fully equipped with modern day facilities, having a separate section for players' accommodation.

In the second semi-final of the same category second seeded Ibrahim Zeb recorded victory against Ibrahim Mohib in straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-9 and 11-6. Ibrahim Zeb through to the final against Huraira Khan.

Earlier, in the quarter-finals Umair Arif defeated Ali Raza by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-9, Huraira Khan recorded victory against Rayyaz Mohib in straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-5 and 11-8, Ibrahim Mohib beat Ubaid Ullah by 3-0, and Ibrahim Zeb beat Shayyan by 3-0.

In the Under-11 top seed Nouman Khan moved to the final against Haris Ahmad. Nouman beat Shahzeb by 3-0 in the first semi-final, the score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-6 and in the second semi-final Haris Ahmad beat Rehan by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-8 and 11-8.

Earlier, in the quarter-finals Nouman Khan stunned Saifullah Bahadur by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 11-9, Shazeb beat Abdullah Junior by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 11-4, Haris Khalil beat Ahamd Khalil by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-7 and Rehan Khan beat Abbas Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-9 and 11-7.

The final of the Under-13 and Under-11 will be played on Friday at 3.00 p.m. Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak will grace the occasion as chief guest.