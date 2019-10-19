Huraira’s 162 runs and an all-round performance from Qasim lift Central Punjab to victory against Balochistan in National U19 50-over third round match

In the third round of the National U19 50-over tournament, Central Punjab won a close encounter against Balochistan courtesy 162 runs from Mohammad Huraira and an all-round performance from Qasim Akram (100 runs and three wickets), while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh also won against Southern Punjab and Northern, respectively

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th October, 2019) In the third round of the National U19 50-over tournament, Central Punjab won a close encounter against Balochistan courtesy 162 runs from Mohammad Huraira and an all-round performance from Qasim Akram (100 runs and three wickets), while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh also won against Southern Punjab and Northern, respectively.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Central Punjab after being put into bat scored 352 for six in 50 overs courtesy Mohammad Huraira’s 162 off 140 balls with 18 fours and a six. Qasim Akram also contributed with 100 off 88 balls striking eight fours and two sixes. The duo contributed 200 runs partnership for the third wicket.

For Balochistan, Mohammad and Mohammad Junaid grabbed two wickets apiece for 59 and 64 runs, respectively.

In return, Balochistan were in course of chasing the target with Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Mohammad scoring centuries. Abdul Wahid’s 106-ball 116 included 14 fours and two sixes, while Mohammad scored 100 from 99 balls and hit 10 fours. Both contributed 195 runs for the second wicket.

After the departure of both batsmen, Balochistan tried hard to win the match, and were 339 for nine in 49.2 overs when the match was called off due to bad light.

Central Punjab won the match by six runs on DLS method.

For Central Punjab, Qasim Akram and Syed Fariuddin Mehmood took three wickets each.

In the second match at KRL Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Nasir Faraz’s unbeaten 81 inspired Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a six-wicket over Southern Punjab.

Southern Punjab, after being put into bat scored 158 for nine in 38 overs, after the match had a delayed start due to wet outfield. Mohammad Asif top-scored with 49-ball 37 and hit three fours and a six.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Izhar Ahmed took three wickets for 38 in six overs.

In reply, Nasir Faraz’s unbeaten 81 off 66 balls helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chase down the target inside 28 overs.

His innings include 12 fours and a six.

Haris Javed was the most successful bowler for Southern Punjab with match figures of 3 for 27 in eight overs.

In the third 50-over match of the day, Sindh defeated Northern by 35 runs at the State Bank Ground, Karachi.

Sindh after opting to bat managed to score 183 for nine in 50 overs. Kashif Ali struck a 78-ball 56 with two fours and as many sixes.

For Northern, Hassan Abid Kiani took five wickets for 18.

Chasing 184 to win, Northern openers Abdul Fasih and Hassan Abid Kiyani started the innings confidently and contributed 59 for the first wicket partnership. But once the openers were dismissed, Northern lost wickets in regular intervals, and were dismissed for 148 in 47.2 overs. Ziad Khan top-scored with 40 off 67, while Hassan Abid Kiyani and Abdul Fasih scored 38 and 27 runs, respectively.

For Sindh, Arish Ali Khan grabbed four wickets for 22 runs.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab U19 v Balochistan U19, Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Central Punjab U19 352-6, 50 overs (Mohammad Huraira 162, Qasim Akram 100; Mohammad 2-59, Mohammad Junaid 2-64)

Balochistan U19 339-9, 49.2 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 116, Mohammad 100; Qasim Akram 3-63, Syed Fariuddin Mehmood 3-86)

Result: Central Punjab U19 won by six runs (DLS method)

Southern Punjab U19 v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19, KRL Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Southern Punjab U19 158-9, 38 overs (Mohammad Asif 37; Izhar Ahmed 3-38)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 159-4, 28 overs (Nasir Faraz 81 not-out; Haris Javed 3-27)

Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by six wickets

Sindh U19 v Northern U19, State Bank Ground, Karachi

Sindh U19 183-9, 50 overs (Kashif Ali 56; Hassan Abid Kiyani 5-18)

Northern U19 148 all-out, 47.2 overs (Ziad Khan 40, Hassan Abid Kiyani 38, Abdul Fasih 27; Arish Ali Khan 4-22, Mohammad Taha 2-35)

Result: Sindh U19 won by 35 runs