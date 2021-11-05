UrduPoint.com

Hurkacz Seals ATP Finals Spot By Beating Duckworth

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 10:18 PM

Hubert Hurkacz qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals on Friday after seeing off a stern challenge from Australian journeyman James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7(4/7), 7-5 in the Paris Masters quarter-final

The 24-year-old Pole will be looking to go one better than his compatriot, 2012 finalist Jerzy Janowicz, in Paris.

He will have a tricky semi-final as he faces the winner of world number one Novak Djokovic or in-form big-serving American Taylor Fritz.

"It is crazy," said Hurkacz referring to his Masters qualification. "The match was so hard today, knowing that I had to win the match.

"That obviously upped the pressure a little on me too."Hurkacz had looked well in control as he eased through the first set 6-2.

However, 55th ranked Duckworth levelled the match with a commanding performance in the tie-break -- wagging his fingers at the crowd after taking it 7/4.

